According to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough youngster Josh Coburn should expect his debut ‘imminently’.

Coburn has been training with the Middlesbrough first-team in recent weeks and has made the bench on four occasions, prompting a huge response from supporters. He is yet to make his Boro bow in the Championship, but he will be expected to play a part between now and the end of the season.

So far this season for the U18 side he has scored 11 goals and registered one assist in just 15 games. His form has caught the eye of manager Neil Warnock, who labelled him ‘absolutely brilliant’ in recent weeks.

In a separate interview, the Boro boss confirmed Coburn ‘will be involved’ in the club’s next five games. With their play-off hopes all but decimated following a winless run of four games, there is no reason not to put the 18-year-old into the picture.

Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher are both expected to leave the club in the summer and if Coburn impresses he could well play his way into Warnock’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

Chuba Akpom and Duncan Watmore have been used in rotation in recent weeks, but neither have been prolific enough to make the number nine position their own.

Coburn scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough’s U17’s in Premier League Cup semi-final this week, helping the club win 5-2 against Blackburn Rovers. They booked their spot in the final, where they will play against either Leicester City or Brighton and Hove Albion. Coburn will be expected to be involved, even if he is called up to the senior squad.