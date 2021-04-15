Charlie Daniels is relaxed about his situation at Portsmouth, as per a report by The News.

The experienced left-back is out of contract at Portsmouth at the end of the season and is yet to open talks over an extension. They are expected to have a discussion once this campaign is over.

Daniels, who is 34 years old, joined the League One side in January having spent the first-half of this season with Shrewsbury Town.

He says he will wait until the end of the season and his current focus is on helping Danny Cowley’s side get into the Play-Offs.

Daniels has said: “I guess the club are waiting to see what happens. It’s something I wouldn’t ask about until the end of the season, to be honest. We’re at the end of the season, the nitty-gritty part of it and we don’t want to be talking about the kind of stuff, that to be honest, doesn’t really matter at the minute.

“We need to get into play-offs. That’s the first thing we need to do. Once that’s done and we hopefully get to the promised land, we can hopefully chat after that.”

Daniels spent eight years at Bournemouth from 2012 to 2020. He joined the Cherries from Leyton Orient and went on to play 265 games for the club and scored 17 goals.

He played a huge role in their rise from the third tier to the Premier League but ended his association there after their relegation to the Championship last season. Prior to his move to Bournemouth, he also had spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Chesterfield and Gillingham.





Will Daniels stay at Pompey?