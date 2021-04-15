Ex-Norwich City and Bradford City man Glenn Middleton is wanted again by St Johnstone next season, as per a report by The Courier.

The winger joined the Scottish Premiership side on loan from Rangers in January and has since impressed.

Middleton, who is 21 years old, was struggling for game time at Ibrox and they allowed him to leave to get more opportunities this past winter.

Steven Gerrard’s side have a decision to make on his long-term future this summer.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has said: “He’s worked really hard from the day he arrived here and the more I can get him involved, the better he’ll be for us. But if he does unbelievably well for me in the next five or six games I probably won’t get the chance to keep him!”

“He’s great about the place, he wants to learn and has a really positive attitude about everything he does. We’ll be looking to get him more game-time and then have a conversation with Rangers about next season. Hopefully that’s something we can think about.”

He added: “I think he’s at the stage in his career where he now needs sustained matches.”

The ex-Scotland youth international started his career in England with Northampton Town before he was snapped up by Norwich City in 2012. He never made a senior appearance for the Canaries despite being on their bench a couple of times.

Norwich allowed him to move on when Rangers swooped to sign him in January 2018 and he has since played 29 times for the Glasgow side.

Bradford City brought him in on loan last season and he made three appearances for the Yorkshire club before the campaign was ended by the pandemic.

Middleton has since caught the eye at St Johnstone and they want him to stay.