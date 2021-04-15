Aston Villa have money available to ‘spend big’ this summer, as per a report by Football Insider.

Signing some attackers in preparation for next season is on Aston Villa’s agenda and they are prepared to fork out cash to land their targets.

Dean Smith’s side raided the Championship last summer to sign Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash from Brentford and Nottingham Forest respectively. Could they delve back into the second tier this year?

Bournemouth’s David Brooks was linked with a move to Villa Park in January, as reported by talkSPORT. He has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, chipping in with five goals and six assists.

The Warrington-born man started his career as a youngster in the academy at Manchester City before crossing the Pennines six years ago to sign for Sheffield United.

He had a loan spell in non-league at FC Halifax Town before breaking into the Blades’ first-team. Brooks went onto play 37 games for the Yorkshire side before Bournemouth paid £11.5 million to sign him in 2018.

The Cherries could lose him at the end of this season if they fail to gain promotion back to the Premier League. If so, Aston Villa could swoop in.

Football Insider reported last month that Villa are also keen on Bournemouth youngster Ajani Burchall, but will have to face competition from the likes of Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham United.

Aston Villa have money to spend and it will be interesting to see if they move in for the Cherries’ pair.