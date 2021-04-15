Ipswich Town would like to take Troy Parrott on loan from Tottenham Hotspur again next season.

The Republic of Ireland international has been with Ipswich Town since January and they are interested in re-signing him this summer, as per a report by Football League World.

Parrott, who is 19 years old, has only managed one goal in 15 games for the Tractor Boys but that hasn’t put them off.

The youngster was a wanted man last season after scoring goals for fun for Spurs’ youth sides and the likes of QPR and Charlton Athletic were interested, as reported by Sky Sports.

Tottenham have a decision to make as to what to do with him for the next campaign.

Spurs decided to loan him to Millwall last summer as his first move away from North London but he struggled to make an impact in the Championship and switched to League One this past winter.

Parrott gives Ipswich more options and depth in attack and bringing him back would be a good opportunity for him to carry on gaining some experience.

The teenager started his career in Ireland at Belvedere before signing for Tottenham in 2017. He has since played four times for the London club at first-team level.

He finds himself on loan at Ipswich right now and Paul Cook’s side are keen on bringing him back for a second spell.

Should Ipswich re-sign Parrott?