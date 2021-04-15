QPR keeper Seny Dieng is a player whose performances in a somewhat struggling Rs side is causing teams higher up the football tiers to sit up and take notice.

West Ham are one side credited with a level of interest in the Senegalese stopper whilst Leeds United were said, alongside Arsenal and Crystal Palace, to be tracking Dieng during the last transfer window.

However, speaking to HITC, Emile Heskey says that Dieng should carefully consider the next move that he makes what with the decision likely to play a big part in his football future.

Seny Dieng: loans to starring for QPR

Dieng signed for QPR on a free transfer from the German side MSV Duisberg at the end of August 2016. His early time at Loftus Road was typified by experience gained through a series of loan deals out of the club.

These loans took him to the likes of Whitehawk FC, Stevenage FC, Dundee and Doncaster Rovers. The bulk of his exposure whilst out on loan came at Doncaster where he made 32 appearances, conceding 32 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets.

He didn’t actually make an appearance for QPR before this season, his debut coming in the 2-0 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Premier League side Fulham. Since game day 3, the home match against Middlesbrough, Dieng has been almost ever-present – only dropping to the bench for the 3-0 Coventry win earlier this month.

In total, Dieng has featured in 38 Championship games for QPR this season, conceding 47 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets. All of this on top of catching the eyes of some Premier League sides.

Seny Dieng: caution advised for next decision

Speaking to HITC, former England striker Emile Heskey comments on the decision that Dieng faces and his advice is clear. He first questions, adding: “Do you back yourself as a player? Or do you stay where you are until you know that you’re in a position to demand (a starting place)?”

Heskey continues by saying that moving to a big club isn’t always the best for development. He adds: “If you wait and wait and wait and wait (on the bench at a big club), you end up missing six months to a year where you could have been playing.”

His parting advice for youngster Dieng is simple – bide your time. On this, he says: “Play the games, get the love of it, get more experience, and then you can probably pick and choose which club you go to then.”

The Comment

Dieng is a man in demand, that is for certain. However, given that the teams all mentioned as being interested pretty much have their goalkeeping no.1 nailed down, it is easy to perhaps see what Heskey is getting at here.

West Ham, for example, have Lucas Fabianski and he’s performing well in a Hammers side sat in 4th and looking a very good bet for a place in Europe next season.

Leeds United, said interested in him in January, are another side with their first-choice keeper in place. Illan Meslier is still just 21 but has made the starting spot at Elland Road his own. He’s featured in all bar one of the Whites Premier League games this season, conceding 48 goals but keeping 9 clean sheets.

In essence, Dieng would be moving from QPR to be a back-up at both these sides – and the others mentioned as well! He’d be taking a backward step after fighting his way to QPR first-team regular.

Whatever the thinking, Seny Dieng does have a big decision to make this summer.

