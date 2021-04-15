Football Insider revealed yesterday that former Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson is a ‘leading contender’ to take over at Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers have been without a manager since Darren Moore left for Sheffield Wednesday at the start of last month.

It was a move that stirred up some controversy at the Keepmoat, but now they could be about to bring in former Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City and Sunderland boss Parkinson.

He left the Stadium of Light in November last year. It came after a torrid start to the season and with fans heavily blasting Parkinson’s brand of football.

But he remains a relatively respected manager having had Bradford City in the League One play-offs and even the League Cup final back in 2013.

His recent links to Doncaster Rovers though have sparked a unified reaction from both Doncaster and Sunderland fans, with neither set of supporters having anything positive to say about the 53-year-old.

See what they said on Twitter below:

I doubt it. I think attractive football was on the criteria — Mike Robo (FPL) (@DrfcMike) April 14, 2021

@liamhoden is this true it better not be he is not a good manager — Kian Jefferys (@KianJefferys) April 14, 2021

I am suitably underwhelmed. — John Coyle (@JohnLeslieCoyl1) April 14, 2021

God help Donny — Gaz Fisher (@GazJFisher) April 14, 2021

Parkinson to arrive at Doncaster just in time for their late surge for the playoffs. Beats Sunderland in the final. Parkinson gets promoted. We don’t. Raging with my own hypothetical scenarios now. — Graeme Atkinson (@_GraemeAtkinson) April 14, 2021

oh boy not Parky https://t.co/mwppKistsv — Paul Wilson (@Sunderlandpaul) April 14, 2021