Plymouth Argyle want £5 million for the in-demand Luke Jephcott this summer, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County are amongst Championship clubs who have been linked with him over recent times, as reported by The Sun.

Jephcott, who is 21 years old, has been on fire for Plymouth Argyle this season and they will face a battle to keep hold of him down the line.

He has chipped in with 18 goals in all competitions this season for Ryan Lowe’s side.

Jephcott started his career with spells in non-league at Wendron United and Helston Athletic before joining Plymouth in 2014.

He made his debut in a League One fixture against Burton Albion in 2018 despite still being an apprentice at the time. The Pilgrims decided to loan him out to Truro City for part of last season before they recalled him in January.

The Wales youth international scored seven goals in 14 games in the last campaign to help Lowe’s side gain promotion from League Two on points-per-game.

He has since adapted easily to life in the division above and has been a standout performer for Plymouth this season.

They will be desperate to keep hold of him for longer and will be hoping their £5 million price tag puts off the likes of Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County moving for him this summer.

