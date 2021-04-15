Phil Parkinson is a ‘leading contender’ for the Doncaster Rovers job.

Football Insider have reported that the ex-Charlton Athletic, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers boss is being considered by Doncaster Rovers.

The League One side are in the hunt for a new permanent manager for next season with Andy Butler placed in caretaker charge after Darren Moore left for Sheffield Wednesday.

Parkinson, who is 53 years old, has been available since being sacked by fellow League One side Sunderland in November.

Parkinson had early managerial spells at Colchester United and Hull City before getting the Charlton Athletic job in 2008. He spent just over three years at the Valley and won 38.6% of games.

Bradford City then came calling in 2011 and he enjoyed his time at Valley Parade, guiding the Bantams to promotion to League One and a League Cup final during his time in Yorkshire.

Parkinson was then appointed manager of Bolton Wanderers and he got the North West side promoted to the Championship at the first time of asking. He then kept the Trotters up the season after before they eventually slipped back into League One in 2019.

He quit Bolton following their relegation and was handed a route back into the dugout by Sunderland shortly after. However, Parkinson’s time at the Stadium of Light didn’t work out and he was dismissed by the Black Cats after 12 months.

