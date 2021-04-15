A report from Bristol Live looks into a number of Championship players set to become free agents this summer, one of them being Sheffield Wednesday’s Adam Reach.

Bristol Live‘s Gregor MacGregor explains how Bristol City were previously in the running to sign the midfielder before he sealed his 2016 move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Former Robins boss Lee Johnson was keen on the now 28-year-old when he was previously at Middlesbrough, but Johnson and Bristol City were ‘blown away’ by the wages that Wednesday were offering.

Now, having endured another tough season at Hillsborough, Reach looks likely to be depart the club in the summer.

Despite scoring five goals in 39 Championship outings for the Owls this season, Reach has once again proved a hugely divisive player among fans.

His best showing was the 2018/19 campaign where he netted eight goals across 42 Championship appearances. He’s still chipping in with the odd goal, but his work-rate and general performances have been widely criticised this season.

Darren Moore has a number of decisions to make before the summer and one of them will be whether to renew Reach’s stay or not.

The club have been in talks over a number of potential new deals but as of yet haven’t tied down Reach’s future, with him and his fellow high-earners looking unlikely to be handed extended stays.

Bristol City could make a shrewd signing with Reach but the question remains whether they have a manager in place who can best utilise Reach.

Nigel Pearson’s future beyond this season look increasingly in doubt and Bristol City’s managerial situation could push transfers to one side going into the summer transfer window.