A source close to The72 has revealed to us that Brighton & Hove Albion are ‘preparing’ a bid for Barnsley’s Callum Styles.

Brighton & Hove Albion are readying a bid to bring the Barnsley midfielder to the South Coast this summer, but will have to pay over £8million to make the move happen, a source has told The72.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation under Valerien Ismael who’s given his Barnsley side an unlikely chance at promotion into the Premier League. this season.

Styles has featured 37 times in the Championship so far, scored four goals and grabbed two assists, helping his side up into 6th-place of the table with just five games of the season remaining.

Brighton meanwhile are slowly edging towards safety in the top flight. Graham Potter’s side currently sit in 15th-place of the Premier League table after a run of one defeat in four games.

It’s been an arduous campaign for the Seagulls, and they face tough competition in the race for Styles.

Football League World reported earlier in the week that Styles is ‘attracting interest’ from all of Leeds United, Norwich City and Southampton ahead of the summer transfer window.

Whether Barnsley earn promotion this season or not, Styles looks to be facing a prosperous summer with a Premier League move looking increasingly likely.

Brighton are firmly interested in Styles and have been informed of the price tag. Though it remains anyone’s guess where he’ll be playing at the start of next season.