Daniel Farke has worked wonders with Norwich City and he is in his fourth season with the Canaries since joining them from Borussia Dortmund’s reserve team.

This season has seen Farke guide the Canaries to the brink of a guaranteed promotion back to the Premier League – one season after they were relegated.

However, in news from TEAMtalk that might come as a shock to Norwich City fans, Farke is said to be on a shortlist put together by Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt as they seek to replace departing boss Adi Hutter.

Daniel Farke: building a reputation at Norwich City

Farke took over the reins at Carrow Road at the start of July 2017 – the 44-year-old has been in charge of Norwich for 190 games since joining the club.

Of these 190 games, Farke has won 84 (44.2% win rate) whilst drawing a further 44 and losing 62. this has given him a 1.56 points-per-game return.

His first season at Norwich City (2017/8) saw him guide the Canaries to 14th in the Championship table. The season after they were promoted as champions – running up 94 points to win the league.

That brought Farke a first season in the Premier League, a season where they struggled. The Canaries were relegated in bottom place after gaining just 21 points across the campaign. Sticking by him has proved to be a wise move, with five games left of this season, Norwich head the Championship on 90 points.

Daniel Farke: success leads to German interest

Success in Egland has not gone unnoticed in his homeland writes TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey who acknowledges ‘sources’ as informing them that Farke is “believed to be a candidate” to take over at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bailey goes on to write that “a new vacancy in German could very well appeal” to Farke who Bailey adds “has emerged as one of the contenders.”

There is one factor in this scenario that could be of concern for Canaries fans. That is, whilst Farke has a further season left to run on his current deal, he is also thought to have a break clause in his deal which he could, theoretically, activate.

