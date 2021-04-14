According to an exclusive report from Football League World, on loan Middlesbrough winger Neeskens Kebano is set to stay at Fulham next season if they are relegated back down to the Championship.

Middlesbrough will enter into talks with Fulham about the availability of Kebano in the summer. However, whether they sell the winger will depend on which division the Cottagers’ are playing their football in next season.

Since arriving in January this year, the 29-year-old has played 14 times, scoring once and assisting once. He has been used in rotation with the likes of Yannick Bolasie, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Marvin Johnson, Duncan Watmore, and Djed Spence.

According to the report, if Fulham are relegated down to the second tier, they are likely to lose Ademola Lookman. The England U21 international will return to his parent club Red Bull Leipzig, meaning Kebano will be back in contention at Craven Cottage when they get their Championship campaign underway.

However, if they manage to retain their Premier League status for another season, Kebano will be seen as surplus to requirements. He would then presumably be available for either another loan or be shown the exit door permanently.

Middlesbrough will see Kebano and Bolasie return to their now-Premier League clubs after their loan spells expire whereas Mendez-Laing and Johnson will see their current contracts come to an end in June.

This means that manager Neil Warnock will be looking to replace the potentially outgoing quartet in the up and coming transfer window.

One player that has been linked with a move to the Riverside in recent weeks is Sheffield Wednesday man Kadeem Harris. The winger played for Warnock during their time together at Cardiff City.