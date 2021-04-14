As reported by The Yorkshire Post, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has made his thoughts known on who he wants to see promoted this season.

Middlesbrough waved goodbye to any play-off hopes they had remaining after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat away at Barnsley on Saturday. Weeks prior, manager Neil Warnock did say he was already concentrating on next season and supporters will now be starting to do the same.

With five games left to play between now and the end of the season Middlesbrough find themselves in 10th place in the Championship table. They 14 points off Barnsley in sixth.

The Tykes have been one of the surprise stories of the campaign and the Boro boss has wished the best for last weekend’s opponents.

“I hope they go up. I love it here,” he said.

“The (Barnsley) spirit has got to be fantastic. I was talking to some of the staff beforehand and I hope they go up as they will ruffle a few feathers.”

However, Warnock stated that teams are growing wise of Barnsley’s playing style and if they aren’t promoted this season, they may not fare quite as well in the second tier next time around.

“I thought we played ideally against Barnsley as I don’t think some teams like coming out against them.

They will not get away with that next year and they have got to try and go up and ruffle a few feathers at the top level as I don’t think they will get away with it at this level two seasons on the trot.”

Valerien Ismael’s side are looking likely to achieve a place in the top six this season. They are five points ahead of Reading in seventh and have a good run of fixtures before their fate is sealed.

Their next three games see them take on Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United, all of which are fighting for their lives down at the foot of the table. They will face Preston North End and runaway leaders Norwich City in their last two fixtures of the season.