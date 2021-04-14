Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is seemingly nearing the end of his career in the East Midlands – could the boyhood Sheffield Wednesday fan end his career at Hillsborough?

Vardy, 34, began his footballing career as a semi-professional striker in the non-leagues of Sheffield. A boyhood Sheffield Wednesday fan, he got his Football League break with Fleetwood Town and sealed a move to Leicester in 2012.

He’s been at the club since, winning promotion from League One to the Premier League and going on to claim the top flight crown in 2016, making his way into the England side too.

Vardy has led a prestigious career but fresh reports today have discussed the Foxes’ post-Vardy plan, with Kelechi Iheanacho set to become Leicester’s main goal threat in time and Brendan Rodgers looking to bring in some more attacking options.

Vardy’s contract is out in 2023, by which time he’ll be 36-years-old. Despite netting 12 goals in the Premier League this season, Vardy now has just one goal in his last 18 appearances for the club.

The end could be nigh for Vardy. But is a Sheffield Wednesday finale on the cards?

Vardy is a known Owls fans. He reminded viewers of that when he netted against Sheffield United and proceeded to decimate the United corner flag.

A Sheffield native, it’d be a fitting finale to end what’s so far been a prestigious career at his supported club Sheffield Wednesday, but that could largely depend on Wednesday being a Championship team come the end of Vardy’s Leicester contract.

Darren Moore’s side look set for relegation into League One this season, meaning that they’d need an instant return to the Championship to be a second-tier team come the time that Vardy might become a free agent in 2023.

It’s not beyond the realms of possibility and whilst it’d be fitting for Vardy and for Wednesday, it could also prove a really shrewd piece of business for the Owls should they pull it off in the future.