Former Brentford winger Said Benrahma only sealed his permanent move to West Ham a few months ago. But fresh reports claim that he could be sold off in the summer transfer window.

Benrahma lit up the Championship with Brentford last season. He earned himself a loan move to West Ham in the last summer transfer window with David Moyes’ side having an ‘obligation’ to buy.

The Hammers obliged to that permanent deal – they completed the £20million-plus signing of Benrahma ahead of the January transfer window as to free up space for Jesse Lingard to come in on loan.

Now though, a report from ExWHUemployee (via Hammers.news) claims that Moyes will give Benrahma one more season to prove his worth, despite speculation that Moyes could consider a summer sale to fund other transfer dealings.

The former Brentford man then is in limbo in East London.

There’s no reports that suggest Brentford have a sell-on clause which would entitle them to some capital if West Ham do look to sell the Algerian this summer.

But Benrahma at 25-years-old will once again become hot property if Moyes looks for the sale this summer, despite not scoring in his 23 Premier League appearances and failing to impress in general.

Possible Brentford return?

It’s not impossible…Brentford have another golden opportunity to step up into the Premier League this season and should they do so, a season-long loan for Benrahma might be an ideal outcome for all parties.

Benrahma wants to play football and wants to impress, Brentford will no doubt take him back given the opportunity, and West Ham want Benrahma to be playing regular Premier League football.

An interesting situation unfolding at West Ham, and where Benrahma might be next season remains anyone’s guess.