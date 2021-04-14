Stoke City have today announced the appointment of former Bristol City manager Dean Holden as assistant manager.

Holden was handed the reigns at Bristol City going into this Championship season. He’d previously worked as Lee Johnson’s no.2 at Ashton Gate and was hauled into the hot seat going into this current campaign.

After a bright start, the wheels quickly fell off and Holden was handed his parting orders, soon after replaced by former Leicester City and Watford manager Nigel Pearson.

This morning though, the Robins’ Championship rivals Stoke City have announced Holden’s arrival at the club to become assistant managed to first-team boss Michael O’Neill.

On the whole, Bristol City fans have wished Holden well – he’s a knowledgeable coach and should greatly bolster Stoke’s staff going into next season.

See what these Bristol City fans had to say on Holden’s arrival at Stoke City on Twitter:

Pleased to see @deanholdenuk back in a good job. Massive error from Mark Ashton and @BristolCity in appointing him as Head Coach before his time, under near impossible circumstances. Would have loved to have seen him still as our assistant, under Nigel Pearson. — ian ingram (@themightyingers) April 14, 2021

Good luck @deanholdenuk Top bloke who will give you 150% effort — Arny Davidson (@ArniedBS3) April 14, 2021

Stoke have got a good one in @deanholdenuk I'm still really gutted about how it ended with us and I am certain he would have got it right with a bit more luck. All the best Deano 👍 — Rocket (@bobtherobin) April 14, 2021

Good luck Deano – you always deserved another chance — Bristol Oli (@BristolOli) April 14, 2021

Think most Bristol City fans will wish him well, lovely bloke. Can’t blame him for taking the manager gig. — BritWres Batman (@DaveNoMercy64) April 14, 2021

Wishing Dean all the best – a great bloke 👍 — Dave Pagett (@padgers82) April 14, 2021