Stoke City have today announced the appointment of former Bristol City manager Dean Holden as assistant manager.

Holden was handed the reigns at Bristol City going into this Championship season. He’d previously worked as Lee Johnson’s no.2 at Ashton Gate and was hauled into the hot seat going into this current campaign.

After a bright start, the wheels quickly fell off and Holden was handed his parting orders, soon after replaced by former Leicester City and Watford manager Nigel Pearson.

This morning though, the Robins’ Championship rivals Stoke City have announced Holden’s arrival at the club to become assistant managed to first-team boss Michael O’Neill.

On the whole, Bristol City fans have wished Holden well – he’s a knowledgeable coach and should greatly bolster Stoke’s staff going into next season.

See what these Bristol City fans had to say on Holden’s arrival at Stoke City on Twitter: