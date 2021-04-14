Teesside Live writer Dom Shaw has speculated that there may be an agreement in place for Middlesbrough to re-sign Yannick Bolasie, Neeskens Kebano, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing or Marvin Johnson next season.

The Middlesbrough quartet are either set to return to their parent clubs after loan spells or are out of contract at the Riverside. Kebano and Bolasie will go back to Fulham and Everton respectively, although the latter’s deal at Goodison Park is set to come to an end in June.

Mendez-Laing and Johnson are Middlesbrough players but their current contracts are up at the end of this season.

Shaw states that ‘there might well well be an agreement in place with some of those, we’re not sure.’

With the four players set to depart as things stand it would leave Boro very light in numbers in wide areas. Djed Spence, Duncan Watmore, Marcus Browne, Marcus Tavernier, and Hayden Coulson have all been utilised out wide, but the majority do have preferred positions elsewhere on the pitch.

Despite the priority being a striker or two, Warnock will also be looking to sign a couple of wingers this summer. In recent weeks they have been linked to Sheffield Wednesday wide man Kadeem Harris, who will be available for free.

As well as a striker and a winger, Middlesbrough will likely be eyeing a deal for a new goalkeeper. Marcus Bettinelli will re-join Fulham, whereas Jordan Archer will presumably leave in a couple of months time. They have been linked to both Portsmouth shot stopper Alex Bass and Jack Stevens of Oxford United.