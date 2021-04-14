Wigan Athletic boosted their survival hopes in League One with a 2-1 win over Sunderland at the DW Stadium last night. 

Left-back George Johnston impressed for the Latics once again and played a key role in their triumph over the Black Cats.

Johnston, who is 22 years old, has been an important player for Leam Richardson’s side since joining on loan from Feyenoord in January.

His performances have not gone unnoticed either, with fellow League One sides Ipswich Town and Portsmouth interested, according to a report by Football Insider.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Sport

Johnston rose up through the academy at Liverpool but left Anfield in 2019 to move to Holland. He has since played twice for Feyenoord but they allowed him to come back to England this past winter.

He has grasped his opportunity at Wigan with both hands and is becoming a popular player amongst their fans.

Here is how they reacted to his performance last night-