Wigan Athletic boosted their survival hopes in League One with a 2-1 win over Sunderland at the DW Stadium last night.

Left-back George Johnston impressed for the Latics once again and played a key role in their triumph over the Black Cats.

Johnston, who is 22 years old, has been an important player for Leam Richardson’s side since joining on loan from Feyenoord in January.

His performances have not gone unnoticed either, with fellow League One sides Ipswich Town and Portsmouth interested, according to a report by Football Insider.

Johnston rose up through the academy at Liverpool but left Anfield in 2019 to move to Holland. He has since played twice for Feyenoord but they allowed him to come back to England this past winter.

He has grasped his opportunity at Wigan with both hands and is becoming a popular player amongst their fans.

Here is how they reacted to his performance last night-

Was absolutely outstanding again tonight! — Gaz Tic 🇧🇭 (@gaz_tic) April 13, 2021

Johnston was outstanding again against one of the best and most physical strikers in this division. Needs be offered a contract #wafc — Dan Pugh (@danp91) April 13, 2021

George Johnston has been utterly immense today #wafc — Mike Prescott (@mikeyprescott) April 13, 2021

George Johnston is very good at football #wafc — Kris (@kristhomson0) April 13, 2021

George Johnston, Will Keane, Viv Solomon and Joe Dodoo take a bow. In fact, every single one of the #wafc lads deserves praise. — Peter Millward (@PeteMillward79) April 13, 2021

Get Pearce back, offer Johnston a new contract and get Viv a new knee off the dark web and we’re winning the league next year. #wafc — Callum (@CaliJ98) April 13, 2021