QPR and Coventry City were interested in signing former Barnsley loan man Ike Ugbo last summer.

The attacker was made available to leave Chelsea and was eyed by the Championship duo, as reported at the time by The Sun.

Ugbo, who is 22 years old, ended up joining Cercle Brugge on loan but is now being linked with a return to England with Fulham, according to a report by Goal.

The ex-England youth international has impressed in Belgium this season, scoring 15 goals in 31 games in all competitions. The likes of AS Monaco and Genk have also been credited with an interest.

Ugbo is a product of the Chelsea academy but has never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. Instead, he has been loaned out from Stamford Bridge on a few occasions to gain experience.

His first taste of first-team football came at Barnsley during the 2017/18 season but he struggled for goals with the Tykes, managing just two in 18 appearances in all competitions. Stints at MK Dons and Scunthorpe United then followed on.

He then found himself in Holland in the last campaign and bagged 13 goals in 29 games on loan at Roda JC.

QPR and Coventry weighed up a move for him on his return to Chelsea last summer but neither could lure him to the Championship.

Ugbo could become available once again this year and Fulham are keen on landing him.