Stoke City-linked Stephen O’Donnell has signed a new deal with Motherwell.

The Scotland international has penned a fresh two-year contract with the Scottish Premiership side, as announced by their official club website.

O’Donnell, who is 28 years old, was a target for Stoke City in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Record, but ended up staying in Scotland.

He only joined Motherwell last summer and has since impressed during his time at Fir Park. His form is also believed to have caught the eye of Celtic, as per The Times.

Their boss, Graham Alexander, has said: “We’re very happy that Stephen has signed a new contract and decided to continue his career with us, he’s been brilliant since we came into the club both on and off the pitch.

“He’s a current and valued member of the national squad and feels he can be successful with us at Motherwell. We believe his best years are ahead of him and he’s a great example to others on how to be a top professional.”

The Scotsman has spent the majority of his career to date in the Scottish Premiership. He has had spells at Aberdeen, Celtic, Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock in the past.

He moved down to England in 2015 and had two years playing in League Two for Luton Town. He made 72 appearances for the Hatters altogether before heading back to familiar surroundings.

Stoke City may cross this one of their list of transfer targets with O’Donnell committing his future to Motherwell until 2023.