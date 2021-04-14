Blackburn Rovers host Derby County in the Championship on Friday night.

Blackburn Rovers host a struggling Derby County side with Wayne Rooney looking to give the Rams some much needed breathing space in at the bottom of the Championship table.

Derby currently sit in 20th-place and are priced at 3.70 for the away win, with Blackburn Rovers at 2.12 for the home win and the draw at 3.30 on Netti Casino.

Grab your casino bonus ahead of this next batch of Championship fixtures in England now!

Blackburn Rovers tips

Tony Mowbray’s side have had a disastrous 2021 – as of the start of February, Rovers have taken just eight points from a possible 45.

They’ve lost nine games since the start of February – eight of those coming by the one goal.

What’s more is that Rovers’ form at Ewood Park is just as disastrous as their form on the road. Of their last 10 Championship fixtures at home they’ve won only one of them – eight of those games have seen under 2.5 goals with Rovers failing to score in their last three at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers tip #1 – Under 2.5 goals in the game (1.70)

Blackburn Rovers #2 – Home win and over 1.5 goals (1.75)

Derby County tips

As bad as Blackburn have been this season, Derby County have been slightly worse.

Their main downfall is their inability to fight back in games – of the entire season, Derby are winless when conceding first with two draws and 20 losses from those games.

Rooney has managed to claim just one win in Derby’s last 10 Championship outings with Derby failing to score in six of those fixtures.

Away form is another issue for Derby – of their last six Championship outings they’ve scored just two goals and claimed the one point.

Derby County tip #1 – To score in first half – No (1.72)

Derby County tip #2 – Colin Kazim-Richards to score in the game – Yes (4.30)