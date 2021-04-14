Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship last night, leaving Darren Moore with five games left to fend off relegation into League One.

Goals either side of half-time from Jamal Lowe and Jay Fulton secured a routine away win for Steve Cooper’s Swansea City last night.

Sheffield Wednesday offered very little against the Championship high-flyers and look to be edging ever-closer to League One – they’ve a seven-point gap to make up to Coventry City in 21st, and only 15 points left to play for.

As damning as the table reads for Wednesday, there’s one stats that highlights just how disastrous this season has been for them:

#SWFC are the only club in the top five divisions of English football who are yet to win a single point after falling behind in a game this season… The only one of 114 teams. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 13, 2021

Neither Garry Monk, Tony Pulis and now Moore have been able to get a tune out of Sheffield Wednesday side, who’ve proved massively inconsistent right throughout.

Only the weekend before last did they put five past play-off hopefuls Cardiff City and go on to keep the clean sheet as well. But last night’s defeat is another nail in their coffin and now Moore looks as though he’ll be starting the next season in League One.

His appointment might have been with that in mind – Dejphon Chansiri managed to pull off the shock appointment at the start of last month, prying Moore from Doncaster Rovers who’d been flying high in League One.

Now though, Chansiri will be hoping that Moore can steady the ship over the summer – whichever league Wednesday find themselves in.

Relegation looks inevitable by this point, but Sheffield Wednesday can give themselves hope with a win over Bristol City this weekend.