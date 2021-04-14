Reading are plotting a summer move for Everton’s Mo Besic.

The ex-Middlesbrough and Sheffield United loan man is wanted by Reading for next season, as reported by The Telegraph.

Besic, who is 28 years old, is out of contract at Everton at the end of the season and is expected to move on as a free agent.

Reading are looking to throw him a lifeline in the Championship and see him an ideal signing to boost their midfield department.

Besic joined Everton in 2014 and has since made 56 appearances for the Premier League club. He hasn’t featured at all this season under Carlo Ancelotti.

He spent a year-and-half out on loan from Goodison Park at Middlesbrough and impressed during his time at the Riverside Stadium.

The tough-tackling midfielder played 56 times in all competitions for Boro before returning to Everton.

Besic then linked up with Sheffield United on loan last season after the Blades’ promotion from the Championship and played nine times under Chris Wilder.

Prior to his move to England, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international played for the likes of Hamburg and Ferencváros.

He has proven himself in the Championship before and wouldn’t be a bad addition for Reading this summer, especially on a free transfer.

The Royals are currently in 7th in the league table and are five points off the top six.

