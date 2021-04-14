QPR lost 3-1 at Rotherham United in the Championship last night, giving Paul Warne’s Millers a glimmer of hope in their fight against relegation.

Rotherham United hosted QPR last night, with the Rs coming off the back of a rampant 4-1 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

The first-half of the clash at Rotherham United went as expected – QPR were applying all the pressure and had two speculative, but goal-bound efforts from range palmed over the bar from Osman Kakay and Charlie Kelman.

Lyndon Dykes is the man in form for QPR right now – his brace against Wednesday took his season tally to nine and he managed to break into double figures at Rotherham last night.

He fired home an emphatic shot soon after the restart to set QPR on their way to what looked to be a routine win against the Championship strugglers.

But Millers forward Freddie Ladapo – as he has done so often this season – was there to haul his side back into the game.

He scored his first of the night after taking the ball down in the box and firing low past Rs goalkeeper Seny Dieng, before minutes later finding himself one-on-one with Dieng after Wes Harding’s defence-splitting pass – Ladapo converted for his ninth Championship goal of the season.

QPR looked shocked to find themselves behind in the game and were pushing hard for an equaliser.

But Mark Warburton’s side pushed too hard, and were caught on the counter-attack by Rotherham who added a third through Michael Smith on the 90-minute mark.

A fine win for Rotherham and one that could prove hugely important in their season – they now have a three-point gap to safety and remain in 22nd, with two games in hand on Coventry City in 21st.