Millwall have opened contract talks with Jed Wallace.

The winger has 15 months left on his current deal at The Den and Millwall are looking to keep hold of him for longer, as per a report by London News Online.

Wallace, who is 27 years old, has been a key player for the Championship side over the past five years.

He has been linked with a move away from the London club over recent times, with Aston Villa said to be interested last season, as per a report by Birmingham Live, but the Lions managed to keep hold of him.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said: “We’ve entered into discussions. If you look at his form over the last 18 months, or two seasons, he’s a player that any club in the Championship and beyond, I’m sure, would like to have in their team.

“He’s one that we’re in those discussions to try and see if we can come to a long-term solution. But he is still under contract.”

Wallace joined Millwall in 2016 on an initial loan deal from Wolves that was made permanent. He helped them gain promotion from League One in 2017 and made a total of 204 appearances for the club now, chipping in with 34 goals.

The ex-England youth international started out at Portsmouth and played 121 times for them as a youngster before Wolves lured him away from Fratton Park.

He then spent two years on the books at Molinuex but struggled for game time which paved the way for his switch to Millwall.

