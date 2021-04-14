There is not much of the football season left with the bulk of sides having around six games left to define their 2020/21 campaigns. Sunderland is one of those sides.

The Black Cats sit a comfortable 3rd in the Sky Bet League One table on 71 points, five behind Peterborough United in the last of the automatic promotion places. The Wearsiders are safe by nine points from dropping out of the play-off race – they will face an extended season and a chance of promotion.

However, once gunning for the automatic places, Lee Johnson’s men suffered a second, successive defeat last night, losing 2-1 to a Wigan Athletic side fighting relegation.

Wigan Athletic 2 – 1 Sunderland: Black Cats facing black days

The Black Cats were a really threat for the automatic places a few games back but that threat seems to have disappeared of late. A single point from a 1-1 draw with Peterborough United is all that they have to show for their last three games.

Their 2-1 loss against a Charlton Athletic side unbeaten in their last eight games might have been excused by some, but losing to a relegation-haunted Wigan side cannot be.

Sunderland took the lead through their season-leading combination of Charlie Wyke and Aiden McGeady. Wyke’s 23rd goal of the League One season was joined by McGeady’s 13th assist – showing the influence this pairing has had for the Black Cats during this campaign.

Eventually, though, Johnson’s charges were pegged back by goals from Will Keane and Callum Lang. This left them staring at the business end of a five-point gulf between themselves and Peterborough United.

The Comment

Of course, it’s not a foregone conclusion that Sunderland will miss out on an automatic promotion place and Championship promotion. After all, stranger things have happened in football.

The Black Cats might well dust themselves off and pick themselves up off the floor and go again. The narrow defeats against Charlton and Wigan could be that chastening impetus that they need over the final six games of the season.

The trouble is, they are effectively two wins behind a side in Peterborough who have both momentum and the threat of being able to explode and pepper besieged opponents under a deluge of goals.

So, whilst the promotion dream is still active it isn’t looking likely to be an automatic promotion. The Wearside outfit will need to battle through the lottery that is the play-offs instead.