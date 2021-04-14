Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship last night, leaving Darren Moore’s side with just five games to try and salvage their Championship status.

Doomsday seems to be fast-approaching for Sheffield Wednesday who remain in 23rd-place of the Championship table after last night’s defeat, and still needing to make up a seven-point gap to safety.

The first goal of the evening came on 31-minutes. Jamal Lowe was able to score his 12th Championship goal of the season after a lapse in concentration from Wednesday defender Tom Lees, which was capitalised on by Andre Ayew.

Steve Cooper watched his side press Wednesday and they limited the Owls to very little throughout the course of the 90-minutes.

Chances fell to the likes of Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw who brought a fine save out of Freddie Woodman in the Swansea goal, with Josh Windass having a half chance in the first half, but being unable to keep his shot below the cross bar.

Ayew nearly doubled Swansea’s lead in the second half after what was some woeful defending from the Wednesday back-line, only for his shot to squirm wide under the pressure of Keiren Westwood who returned in goal for Moore’s side.

Their lead would eventually be doubled though – Connor Roberts swung in a fine cross from the left-hand side which was firmly headed home by Jay Fulton.

The win keeps Swansea in contention for a top two spot, whilst Wednesday look to be edging ever-closer to League One after back-to-back defeats in the space of three days.