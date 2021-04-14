Stoke City have named Dean Holden as their new assistant manager.

The ex-Oldham Athletic and Bristol City boss has become Michael O’Neill’s number two at the Bet365 Stadium, as announced by their official club website.

Holden, who is 41 years old, was sacked by Bristol City in February and has made a swift return to the game.

He starts work with the Potters today as they gear up for this Saturday’s clash at home to Preston North End.

Read: Stoke City interest in defender addressed by Swindon Town boss

Their boss Michael O’Neill has said: “I have no doubts that Dean will be an excellent appointment for us. He knows the Championship well from his time in charge of Bristol City and he’s an outstanding young coach with an excellent track record in developing younger players.

“I feel that is going to be very important to us when you take into account the number of young players we have in our team and around the first team squad.”

Holden was handed the Bristol City job last summer and won 18 games out of 41 in charge of the Robins before they dismissed him.

Read: Stoke City target wanted by Leicester City

The former Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Rochdale defender’s only previous managerial role came at Oldham Athletic in 2015 but his stint at Boundary Park only last for three months.

Holden has also held previously coaching roles at Walsall and will be looking forward to his return to the game now with Stoke.

The Potters are currently 12th in the league table and can’t go up or down. They will be keeping on eye on the summer as they aim to go again next season.

Good appointment by Stoke?