Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has emerged on the radar of Crystal Palace.

The Telegraph are reporting that Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on the Frenchman going into this summer.

The Eagles’ current manager Roy Hodgson is out of contract and the Premier League club are eyeing up potential replacements should he decide to call time on his spell at Selhurst Park.

Ismael, who is 45 years old, has done an impressive job since taking over Barnsley last Autumn and they could face a battle to keep him down the line.

He has won 23 games out of 37 since taking over at Oakwell and has catapulted the Tykes into promotion contenders.

Ismael started his coaching career with the reserve side at Hannover 96, before holding a similar role at Wolfsburg.

He was handed his first managerial role by FC Nurnberg in 2014, but his time with there lasted just 14 games before he was given the sack.

Nevertheless, he didn’t let that short-lived spell put him off management and he returned to Wolfsburg II seven months later.

Ismael was then appointed interim manager of Wolfsburg’s first-team in October 2016 and was given the full-time role shortly after. He stayed with the Bundesliga side for five months and won six out of 17 games.

His last managerial stint at LASK worked out very well. He joined the Austrian side in May 2019 after a one-game detour in Greece at Apollon Smyrnis.

Ismael guided the Austrian Bundesliga outfit to their first ever appearance in Europe and ended up winning 31 games out of his 50 games in charge before moving to Barnsley on a three-year deal.

Will Crystal Palace move for Ismael?