Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has backed the club to sign Norwich City’s Emi Buendia in the summer.

Buendia has been the star of the Championship this season – he’s guided Norwich City into pole position to go on and claim the Championship crown having claimed 12 goals and 15 assists in the league this season.

Throughout the campaign, he’s been lined to a number of clubs – both Arsenal and Leeds United were linked at the start of the season and have been throughout, with the likes of Aston Villa having joined the race more recently.

Speaking to Football Insider though, Kenny explained how Buendia might find it tough to turn down a move to Elland Road:

He’s an exceptional player. Norwich are as good as promoted now and he’s played a massive part in that. Would he want to leave? Can you turn Leeds down? It’s a tough one. He’s Argentinian too. With Bielsa, that could sway it.

Reports from The Express earlier in the season claimed that Norwich City have a £40million valuation of the Argentine midfielder.

Arsenal seemed the most keen at one point after saying goodbye to Mesut Ozil but Leeds’ name has been cropping up more often of late, and so they could yet have a chance of landing Buendia in the summer.

The 24-year-old could have only five games left in a Norwich City shirt, as Daniel Farke’s side steamroll their way to the Championship crown.

They could win promotion with a win over Bournemouth at the weekend providing other results go their way.