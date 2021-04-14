Derby County are interested in Cheltenham Town youngster Felix Miles.

The midfielder has emerged on the radar of Derby County going into the summer, as reported by Gloucestershire Live.

Miles, who is 17 years old, could be poised for a Championship move over the coming months with the Rams ‘lining up’ a swoop.

The teenager is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is being watched by Wayne Rooney’s side.

Miles had spells in the academies at Minchinhampton and Forest Green Rovers before linking up with Cheltenham. He has since risen up through the ranks with the League Two side and has been a key player for the Robins’ at youth levels.

He was loaned out to non-league side Tuffley Rovers in October last year to gain some first-team experience.

Miles was then handed his senior debut by Cheltenham in December in an EFL Trophy clash against Portsmouth, his first and only appearance for them to date.

However, Michael Duff’s side could face a real battle to keep hold of him this summer.

Derby are battling to survive in the Championship right now and may be nervously looking over their shoulders. They lost 1-0 at home to table toppers Norwich City last time out.

Miles has appeared as a target for the Rams and it will be interesting to see if they make a move for him down the line.

