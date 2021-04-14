Manchester United are interested in AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Matthew Cox.

The Telegraph are reporting that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the League One stopper.

Cox, who is 17 years old, is being tipped for a bright future by AFC Wimbledon and has already made their bench on a couple of occasions.

Mark Robinson’s side could face a battle to keep hold of him down the line with United already being linked with a swoop for him.

Cox joined Chelsea’s academy at the age of eight and spent six years with the London giants before switching to Wimbledon at Under-15 level.

He has since progressed up through the Dons’ ranks and has also represented England at Under-17 level in the past.

Cox signed his first professional contract in May last year meaning Wimbledon are not under any risk of losing him for nothing this summer.

However, it would be hard to stand in their way if Manchester United came calling.

The Red Devils are no strangers to delving into the lower leagues to snap up talent. They signed goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Southend United a couple of seasons ago and may see Cox as someone to be their number at youth levels.

Wimbledon are fighting for their lives in League One right now and will be looking to keep hold of Cox for as long as possible.

