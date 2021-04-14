Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Marc Leonard is wanted by Swansea City and Sunderland, as per Daily Record.

The midfielder is not short of interest going into this summer and is being eyed by the Football League duo.

Leonard, who is 19 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been told by Brighton that his deal will not be renewed.

He is due to become a free agent and Swansea City and Sunderland are looking into whether they can snap him up on a free transfer.

The Scotland youth international has caught the eye of the pair playing for the Seagulls’ Under-23’s side in this campaign but they are deciding not to hand him a contract extension for whatever reason.

Brighton lured him to England in 2018 after he rose up through the youth ranks at Hearts.

Swansea are currently 3rd in the Championship and have their sights set on a promotion to the Premier League. Steve Cooper’s side don’t know what league they will be in next season but that hasn’t stopped them keeping one eye on summer recruitment.

Sunderland, on the other hand, are battling to go up from League One. Their promotion push has stalled over the past two games and they lost to Wigan Athletic last night.

Leonard has emerged on the the Black Cat’s and Swansea’s radar ahead of the summer and it will be interesting to see where he goes.

