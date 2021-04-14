Everton forward and former Bournemouth man Josh King is reportedly on the verge of a ‘huge contract’ offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

King, 29, left Bournemouth to join Everton on a short-term deal back in January. But the Norway man hasn’t managed to impress at Goodison Park having featured eight times in the Premier League, and failing to score.

Now though, Football Insider have revealed that Galatasaray are readying a ‘huge contract offer’ to bring King overseas, with Everton set to ‘snub’ the chance to sign King on a longer-term deal.

The deal could go through next month but there’s nothing to suggest that Bournemouth will receive any sort of windfall should King move on from Everton.

This season has been one to forget for King – having dropped down to the Championship with the Cherries, King would miss out on a summer move and subsequently fall down the pecking order at Bournemouth.

It limited him to just 12 Championship appearances in the first half of the season, again failing to score.

But the former Manchester United forward remains a prolific name – his best season was the 2016/17 campaign when he netted 16 Premier League goals in 36 games for Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth.

Still only 29 as well, King could go on to have a hugely successful stint in Turkey and the club will finance his stay well.

Either way, Bournemouth fans retain good memories of King and will wish him well.