The football season is moving towards its conclusion; those important last half-dozen games left to play. Sunderland are one of those sides and are fighting for promotion.

Sitting 3rd in the League One table, the Black Cats are pretty much guaranteed a play-off place this season – stranger things have happened though that could see them denied one.

As it stands, the Wearside outfit are nine points safe in the play-off with 7th placed side Oxford United on 62 points.

At one point in time, Sunderland were gunning for an automatic promotion place but a few sorry performances might have robbed them of that certainty. One of those was last night’s 2-1 loss to Wigan Athletic.

Wigan 2 – 1 Sunderland: a dent to Black Cats hopes

Sunderland were looking a real threat to get one of the automatic promotion places a few games back – they didn’t look anything like that against the Latics at the DW Stadium.

Whilst the defeat further dented Sunderland hopes of automatic promotion, it was a different proposition for Wigan. The three points from their second win in four days allowed them to climb out of the relegation places with five games left to play.

Sunderland actually took the lead through the usual Aiden McGeady.Charlie Wyke combination. McGeady’s assist was his 13th of the season and allowed Wyke to score his 23rd of the campaign.

However, the Latics hit back through WIll Keane (42′) and Callum Lang (58′) as the home side held on for those vital three points and another well-earned win.

Reporter Nixon blunt on Sunderland side’s quality

It was disappointment for Sunderland fans and a bitter pill to swallow at a point in the season where fine margins become ever so important.

When a Sunderland fan (below) commented on Sunderland’s performance, Sun reporter Alan Nixon was quick to reply with a quoted retweet:

Take McGeady out of that team and they don’t have much https://t.co/5GcBzOIfTn — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 13, 2021

Perhaps Nixon’s words are a little harsh on Charlie Wyke, but he seems adamant that 35-year-old McGeady is the beating heart of the Black Cats. That much can be seen from his blunt dismissal of all else Sunderland.