QPR lost 3-1 away at Rotherham United in the Championship tonight.

QPR travelled to Rotherham United tonight and looked good to build on their weekend win over Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

After a goalless first half, Lyndon Dykes was on hand to score his 10th league goal of the season and put Mark Warburton’s side on their way to victory.

But two Freddie Ladapo goals in quick succession would stun the Rs, and give Rotherham United an unlikely lead as they try to fend off relegation into League One.

Paul Warne’s Millers would go on to defend the lead and eventually add a third through Michael Smith to claim the win which brings them to within three points of safety.

As for QPR, left-back Niko Hamalainen was the man coming under the most scrutiny from fans online, having struggled in what was his first start since February.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Hamalainen’s performance tonight:

Kakay doing ok tonight but Hamalainen is very poor. — Robert Rowe (@RobertR33186317) April 13, 2021

Hamalainen is the worst left back in the championship — Conor (@ConorBarry98) April 13, 2021

Niko Hamalainen is such a weakness — Kian G (@QPR_Kian) April 13, 2021

Want Niko to do well but he just oozes slackness and never alert to anything. Always half a sleep — Tia & Diego (@JCK_W12) April 13, 2021

Hahhaa how bad is Niko — H (@wu1882) April 13, 2021

I like Niko and his potential but he doesnt help himself sometimes — Matthew Parkes (@MatthewParkes18) April 13, 2021

Stick Kane on the left and Adomah on the right. Niko is soooo so bad — QPRCDG🤙🏻 (@g97467221) April 13, 2021