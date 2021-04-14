Einstein didn’t say it but there is a quote out there in the ether that goes: ‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.’

That pretty much sums up Sheffield Wednesday and their current/this season’s mindset. The Owls continue to do the same things, expecting different results.

The trouble is, the results are the same and that makes the inevitable end result ever more, well…inevitable.

Sheffield Wednesday carry on the same old road of trouble

It was more of the same for Sheffield Wednesday tonight at Hillsborough. Another game and another defeat – the Owls sliding to a 2-0 loss against 3rd in the table Swansea City.

The writing was on the wall for the South Yorkshire side when Tom Lees was robbed of the ball in the first half by Andre Ayew; seconds later they were 1-0 down.

Already heading towards a usual defeat after going behind – zero points from losing positions this season – it got worse for the Owls when Jay Fulton made it 2-0 to the visitors in the second half of the game.

That’s the way it stayed and It was a result compounded by Rotherham (who have three games in hand of Sheffield Wednesday) who easily beat QPR by a 3-1 scoreline.

The Comment

Zero points gained from losing positions is a statistic that tells everything about Sheffield Wednesday. That’s only one of the reasons for where they are right now.

They are used to it, they’ve been fighting a relegation battle all season long. It has never gone away and the Owls have never really risen above it. They’ve threatened to do so and then they’ve been sucked right back into the mix.

Tonight’s loss to Swansea City has hurt chances of Championship survival for Sheffield Wednesday; those chances hurt more by Rotherham’s win and three points. The trouble is, the Owls are screeching but doing nothing differently.

Surely now they’ve bought the relegation ticket and boarded the bus to League One.