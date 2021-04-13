Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship this evening.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side remain in 23rd-place of the Championship table, and still needing to close a seven-point gap to safety in their final five games of the season after tonight.

They hosted high-flying Swansea City after a heavy defeat at QPR over the weekend. But even with Darren Moore back on the touchline, Sheffield Wednesday proved routine opponents for Swansea, who scored either side of half time.

Jamal Lowe netted after half-an-hour, with Jay Fulton doubling Swansea City’s lead in the second half.

He scored shortly after Izzy Brown came off the Wednesday bench, and plenty of fans had something to say about his performance – he looked uninterested when coming off the bench, rather summing up Sheffield Wednesday’s night and season.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Brown’s performance v Swansea City tonight: