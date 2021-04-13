Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship this evening.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side remain in 23rd-place of the Championship table, and still needing to close a seven-point gap to safety in their final five games of the season after tonight.

They hosted high-flying Swansea City after a heavy defeat at QPR over the weekend. But even with Darren Moore back on the touchline, Sheffield Wednesday proved routine opponents for Swansea, who scored either side of half time.

Jamal Lowe netted after half-an-hour, with Jay Fulton doubling Swansea City’s lead in the second half.

He scored shortly after Izzy Brown came off the Wednesday bench, and plenty of fans had something to say about his performance – he looked uninterested when coming off the bench, rather summing up Sheffield Wednesday’s night and season.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Brown’s performance v Swansea City tonight:

Brown is the worst player we've ever had #swfc — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) April 13, 2021

Get Brown off already #swfc — doug dynamo (@dynamodoug) April 13, 2021

Wednesday down to 10 men as Izzy Brown is subbed on #swfc — Christian Evans (@ci_evo92) April 13, 2021

Brown is rubbish #swfc — martyn ware (@martynware) April 13, 2021

I blame izzy Brown — Callum (@callumLtfc) April 13, 2021

Izzy brown not played in however many matches and still get outpaced by a player that’s played 76 mins — Kieran Hukin (@swfcmunch) April 13, 2021

Izzy Brown on fire….. when I say fire 😂 https://t.co/XUVIa1KqW3 — Richard Armstrong (@habbyhatter) April 13, 2021

There is no way Izzy brown has ever been good at football. Refuse to believe it! — Sen (@ash_senior97) April 13, 2021

Remember when Izzy Brown threw a tantrum and tweeted judge us at end of the season… Can we start judging you lot yet you wastemen? #swfc — 𓅓electricgiblets™ (@electricgiblets) April 13, 2021