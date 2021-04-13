When he was at Leeds United, Tom Lees became the scapegoat for the Whites defensive frailties and catastrophes. Any mistake and the catchphrase was ‘Blame Tom Lees’.

Lees left Elland Road in 2014, signing for current club Sheffield Wednesday. It appears that the ‘Blame Tom Lees’ culture has, to some degree, followed him from West Yorkshire to South Yorkshire.

Sheffield Wednesday mistake costly as Swans take lead

Tom Lees’ mistake whilst dithering on the ball was costly, robbed by Andre Ayew and suddenly the Owls were 1-0 down:

31 | GOAL – Lowe puts the visitors ahead 🦉0-1🦢#SHWSWA — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 13, 2021

A tweet like that, as innocuous as it is, is seized upon by fans with an axe to grind. That was the case and Sheffield Wednesday fans didn’t waste much time getting ready to grind the said axe.

Sheffield Wednesday fans react as shouts rise to ‘Blame Tom Lees’

Here’s a selection of comments from Sheffield Wednesday fans directed at Tom Lees and the part he played in the opening Swansea City goal.

First, here are some comments from Sheffield Wednesday’s tweet (above) of the Swans opener:

Tom lees, up there with the most incompetent defenders we’ve had. Loovens carried him. — Chris Chapman (@chappersowl14) April 13, 2021

Commentators talking about Lees being player of the season hahaha… useless — Sam (@s4mrodgers) April 13, 2021

Lees was doing well to that point, never the less he always seems to have a mistake in his locker. Moore will have to rethink his defensive options if he is insistent on playing out from the back. — Christopher Hawke (@cop2700) April 13, 2021

Fantastic from Lees, we’ve actually been alright but in typical Wednesday style of the last few years we are great at snatching defeats from absolutely nothing. 🤡s — Andy Heath (@AndyHeath1867) April 13, 2021

Seriously i hope i Lees doesn’t sign a new deal or we withdraw it. He’s an awful defender. Van Aken gets hammered but this guy isn’t far off. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) April 13, 2021

Then there are these tweets from other Sheffield Wednesday fans

Tom Lees thinking he can play football again 😅 head it and kick it that’s your job simple don’t try and play football from the back painful viewing! #swfc — jamie roper (@Jamieroper3) April 13, 2021

Do we have any other centre backs on bench because they need to get lees off don’t play him again he’s absolutely useless !!!!!! Whoever said that was bannan fault have a world he had 5 years to do summat with the ball !!!! #swfc — Jacko (@JackWLA) April 13, 2021

Can’t wait for Tom Lees to go with all the deadwood as we go down to league one. #swfc 🦉 — Thomas Bowers (@Theowls94) April 13, 2021