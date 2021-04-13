When he was at Leeds United, Tom Lees became the scapegoat for the Whites defensive frailties and catastrophes. Any mistake and the catchphrase was ‘Blame Tom Lees’.

Lees left Elland Road in 2014, signing for current club Sheffield Wednesday. It appears that the ‘Blame Tom Lees’ culture has, to some degree, followed him from West Yorkshire to South Yorkshire.

Sheffield Wednesday mistake costly as Swans take lead

Tom Lees’ mistake whilst dithering on the ball was costly, robbed by Andre Ayew and suddenly the Owls were 1-0 down:

A tweet like that, as innocuous as it is, is seized upon by fans with an axe to grind. That was the case and Sheffield Wednesday fans didn’t waste much time getting ready to grind the said axe.

Sheffield Wednesday fans react as shouts rise to ‘Blame Tom Lees’

Here’s a selection of comments from Sheffield Wednesday fans directed at Tom Lees and the part he played in the opening Swansea City goal.

First, here are some comments from Sheffield Wednesday’s tweet (above) of the Swans opener:

Then there are these tweets from other Sheffield Wednesday fans