In news coming through from various sources, such as The Sun, veteran striker Djibril Cisse has signed for American fourth-tier American side PAO Chicago. In doing so, Cisse has come out of a near two-year career break after leaving Serie B side Vicenza.

Best known for his time at Liverpool, Cisse also spent time at Sunderland (on loan from the Reds) and QPR (who bought him from Serie A giants Lazio on Deadline Day – January 31 2010).

PAO Chicago is Cisse’s 16th team in a storied career that began with a move from AC Arles Under-19s to Nimes in July 1997.

Cisse in English football – Sunderland and QPR

Cisse is best known in English football from his time at Liverpool and it is easy to overlook the fact that he enjoyed a degree of success at both Sunderland and QPR during his time in English football.

Whilst on loan at Sunderland (August 2008-June 2009) from Marseille, Cisse featured 38 times for the Black Cats, scoring 11 goals and adding 2 assists. He returned to the French club and was sold straight away to Greek side Panathinaikos.

Two seasons in Greece saw him sold to Serie A giants Lazio where he spent less than a season before the Italians moved him on to QPR.

He was only at QPR for around a year before being loaned out to Qatari club Al-Gharafa SC. Whilst on the books at Loftus Road, Cisse again showed that he was a force to contend with. In 29 appearances for the Rs, Cisse registered 10 goals and 1 assist.

Cisse and next steps in America

Cisse coming out of effective retirement to turn out for a fourth-tier American outfit is hardly Roy of the Rovers stuff but it comes close.

Even at nearly 40 years old, he should have enough in the tank and legs to make a success of his 16th club in a long career – especially thinking about the level that he’s played at and the level he will now be playing at.