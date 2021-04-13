Former Sunderland and QPR star signs for fourth-tier American side at age of 39
In news coming through from various sources, such as The Sun, veteran striker Djibril Cisse has signed for American fourth-tier American side PAO Chicago. In doing so, Cisse has come out of a near two-year career break after leaving Serie B side Vicenza.
Best known for his time at Liverpool, Cisse also spent time at Sunderland (on loan from the Reds) and QPR (who bought him from Serie A giants Lazio on Deadline Day – January 31 2010).
PAO Chicago is Cisse’s 16th team in a storied career that began with a move from AC Arles Under-19s to Nimes in July 1997.
Cisse in English football – Sunderland and QPR
Cisse is best known in English football from his time at Liverpool and it is easy to overlook the fact that he enjoyed a degree of success at both Sunderland and QPR during his time in English football.
Whilst on loan at Sunderland (August 2008-June 2009) from Marseille, Cisse featured 38 times for the Black Cats, scoring 11 goals and adding 2 assists. He returned to the French club and was sold straight away to Greek side Panathinaikos.
Two seasons in Greece saw him sold to Serie A giants Lazio where he spent less than a season before the Italians moved him on to QPR.
He was only at QPR for around a year before being loaned out to Qatari club Al-Gharafa SC. Whilst on the books at Loftus Road, Cisse again showed that he was a force to contend with. In 29 appearances for the Rs, Cisse registered 10 goals and 1 assist.
Cisse and next steps in America
Cisse coming out of effective retirement to turn out for a fourth-tier American outfit is hardly Roy of the Rovers stuff but it comes close.
Once Green, Aways Green. pic.twitter.com/ohcrYg3PJI
— PAO Chicago (@chicago_pao) April 12, 2021
Even at nearly 40 years old, he should have enough in the tank and legs to make a success of his 16th club in a long career – especially thinking about the level that he’s played at and the level he will now be playing at.