This summer, Blackburn Rovers will be tasked with filling the void left by loan star Harvey Elliott ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Liverpool loan ace has been one of Blackburn’s standout players since moving to Ewood Park last summer. Elliott has played a key role for Tony Mowbray’s side, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists in Rovers colours.

His creativity and direct, tricky dribbling will be missed when he returns to Anfield and it’ll be a tough task for Mowbray to find a replacement.

One man who could fill the void once Elliott departs is Manchester City prodigy Morgan Rogers.

Currently on loan with League One side Lincoln City, the 18-year-old has shown why he is such a highly regarded talent by those at parent club City.

Since joining the Imps on loan in January, Rogers has netted six times in 18 games. He mainly operates on the left-wing for Michael Appleton’s side but has featured on the right and in attacking midfield for Man City’s youth sides.

This season has proved he is ready for consistent first-team football, having made only one senior appearance for former club West Brom before his January loan move to Sincil Bank.

Blackburn Rovers have proved themselves as a good club for developing young talents. Manchester City have already trusted the Championship side with two of their top talents before, with defenders Tosin Adarbioyo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis both spending time on loan with Rovers.

It will take a seriously impressive talent to fill the boots of Elliott, but Rogers has shown that he could be the starlet to do that this summer.