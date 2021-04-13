Port Vale have confirmed the departure of midfielder Manny Oyeleke on their official club website, with Chesterfield swooping in to complete a deal.

The 28-year-old’s contract was set to expire at the end of the current campaign, opening the door for him to leave the Valiants on a free transfer in the summer window.

However, after reports emerged on Tuesday speculating that Oyeleke could depart before the end of this deal, it has now been confirmed the midfielder has left the League Two side.

Port Vale confirmed Oyeleke’s departure on their official club website. The experienced central midfielder has joined Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with the National League side.

The move brings an end to his three-year stint at Vale Park. Oyeleke joined Port Vale from Aldershot Town in 2018, coming in to bolster their midfield ranks.

Since then, the Wandsworth-born ace has gone on to play 63 times for Vale, netting five goals and laying on eight assists in the process. He has maintained a spot in the starting 11 under Darrell Clarke, playing in all of their last six games.

Chesterfield will be hoping Oyeleke’s Football League pedigree can help them in their efforts to win promotion to League Two.

He came through Brentford’s youth academy, playing three times for their senior side while picking up experience out on loan. Before his permanent departure in 2015, Oyeleke spent time on loan with Northampton Town, Aldershot Town and Woking.

Upon leaving the Bees, Oyeleke linking up with Exeter City, where he remained for only one season. He played 11 times for the Grecians, netting one goal along the way.