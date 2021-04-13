Ipswich Town have this afternoon confirmed the appointment of Bristol City’s Mark Ashton as chief executive officer.

Ashton will leave his role as chief executive officer at Bristol City to take up the same position at League One club Ipswich Town ahead of the 2021/22 season.

It comes amid a total restructuring of the club’s hierarchy – Paul Cook was installed as manager earlier in the year replacing Paul Lambert, with the club completing their reported £40million takeover earlier this week as well.

Ashton has reportedly been in talks over a move to Portman Road for some time but today the club have confirmed the news, and much to to the joy of Bristol City fans.

They’ve grown tired of Ashton’s presence at the club after some increasingly poor decision-making at Ashton Gate, with the club having regressed in their bid for promotion into the Premier League.

See what these Bristol City fans had to say on Twitter about Ashton’s move to Ipswich Town below:

Goodwill from some fees received completely wiped out by..

– Terrible recruitment

– Overseeing shambolic medical department

– Cleansing club of respected staff to be replaced with own mates

– Abysmal communication/engagement

– Worse squad than what he inherited. Loathsome bloke. — Chris Cooper (@ChrisJCooper92) April 13, 2021

We owe you more than you’ll ever know ❤️ https://t.co/MECmgHwuDf — Stephen Vincent (@Vincent_bcfc) April 13, 2021

unlucky boys — sam 🧸 (@oldselfie) April 13, 2021

pic.twitter.com/mWQzeBFm8b — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) April 13, 2021

Unlucky lads. Wish the best for you. — 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@Typep0) April 13, 2021

Hahahah unlucky — RobinsHub (@robinshub) April 13, 2021

unlucky lads — iestyn 🦓 (@genreneutraluno) April 13, 2021