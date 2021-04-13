Former Watford manager Slavisa Jokanovic is reportedly interested in returning to manage in the Championship, amid strong reports linking him to Sheffield United.

Jokanovic is currently the manager of Qatar club Al-Gharafa. The Serb is famed for taking both Fulham and Watford from the Championship into the Premier League and has become a leading contender to take over at Sheffield United.

The Blades have sat at the bottom of the Premier League table for the most part of the season and look nailed on for relegation.

Long-standing manager Chris Wilder departed last month and Jokanovic immediately became a contender to come in, having been reported to have ‘applied’ for the role.

Now though, a fresh report from Daily Mail claims that the 52-year-old is ‘considering’ a Championship return after finishing off the season with Al-Gharafa.

Furthermore, his contract with the Qatari club is out in the summer, and Daily Mail go on to say how he is ‘weighing up’ all of his options.

Jokanovic was at Watford from October 2014 through to June 2015. It seems an age ago for Hornets fans and they’ll have many good memories of Jokanovic being in the dugout.

He only oversaw 36 games in charges of the club. But he won 21 of those games and guided Watford to a 2nd-place finish in the Championship that year.

They could’ve even claimed the Championship crown but for some last minute drama against Sheffield Wednesday. Unfortunately for Jokanovic though, he would leave ahead of that Premier League season after failing to agree on a new deal with the Watford hierarchy.

A return to the Championship looks to be very much on the cards, with Sheffield United lining up a potentially shrewd appointment in Jokanovic.