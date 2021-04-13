Speaking to Cambridgeshire Live, Cambridge United loan man Hiram Boateng has said he is yet to hold talks over his future with parent club MK Dons.

Boateng’s current deal at Stadium:MK still has a year remaining on it, so the League One side are not at risk of losing the former Crystal Palace youngster for nothing this summer.

The 25-year-old departed MK Dons on a short-term loan last October, extending his stay at The Abbey in January. Cambridge United’s stance on a fresh deal for Boateng, be it permanent or temporary, remains unknown as it stands.

However, should the U’s want to pursue a new agreement with MK Dons for the midfielder, their hopes have been provided a big boost with Boateng’s latest words.

Speaking with Cambridgeshire Live, the versatile midfielder has said he has loved his time with Cambridge. He added that discussions over his future with his parent club are yet to take place. Here’s what he had to say:

“To be honest, there hasn’t really been much talk or conversation [about his future].

“I think the main thing that all parties are concerned about is just trying to get the job finished and get us promoted, and then hopefully we can go and do that.

“The club [Cambridge] has been brilliant with me. I’ve really been enjoying my football.

“It’s definitely a place I’ve been comfortable in. I’ve been able to settle in so easy into the squad, which is testament to them. I’ve loved my time here.”

Boateng has impressed in midfield for Mark Bonner’s side this season. He has notched up 23 appearances despite an injury layoff, featuring in defensive midfield, left-midfield and right-midfield. In the process, he has chipped in with two assists.

With parent club MK Dons, the former Exeter City ace has played 28 times since joining in the summer of 2019. It awaits to be seen what Russell Martin has planned for Boateng, with just over a year remaining on his deal.