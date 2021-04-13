According to Football League World, Middlesbrough central midfielder Lewis Wing is ‘arguably top of the list’ of players who are to be sold this summer.

Lewis Wing enjoyed a successful season at Middlesbrough last time out under Jonathan Woodgate. However, when Neil Warnock took the reigns, the midfielder found his playing reduced significantly.

The arrival of Sam Morsy last summer further weakened his chances of playing week in week out. He found himself down the pecking order below the Egyptian international, as well as the likes of Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, George Saville, and Marcus Tavernier.

Wing joined Rotherham United in January and has been instrumental in their hopes of retaining their Championship status and beating the drop. Millers fans would presumably like to see the 25-year-old at the New York Stadium beyond this season, although all will depend on what league they are playing in.

According to the report, Wing is likely to be sold in the summer, claiming he is ‘arguably top of the list’ when it comes to those who will leave.

It will be difficult for the midfielder to break back into the first-team fold, although Warnock would presumably want to take a closer look at Wing in pre-season before making any decisions on his immediate future.

If he was to depart Middlesbrough wouldn’t necessarily need to replace the former non-league star. However, with Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher looking to leave when their contracts end in June, Warnock will be prioritising a striker in the up and coming transfer window.