Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt is set to depart the club in the summer – would he be of interest to Nottingham Forest? And could Chris Hughton pull that signing off?

Mowatt, 26, has had another sterling season in the Barnsley midfield. He’s netted eight goals having featured in all but one of the Tykes’ 41 Championship games this season.

But his future has been a talking point throughout what’s been an excellent Championship showing from Valerien Ismael’s side.

Mowatt’s contract is out at the end of the season and whilst the club have been keen on renewing it throughout, Mowatt remains coy on his future.

Reports earlier in the season linked him with all of Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and QPR. Then in January, Millwall were reported to be one of two ‘mystery’ Championship clubs who’d tabled bids for Mowatt – Millwall’s offer was in excess of £1million.

Mowatt though was supposedly considering ‘other exit routes’ from Barnsley, suggesting that Millwall were not an option for him.

He won’t be short of suitors if he leaves in the summer, and Nottingham Forest will be in need of a central midfielder with James Garner set to return to Manchester United, Luke Freeman to Sheffield United and Filip Krovinovic to Benfica.

Hughton would no doubt have a use for Mowatt in his squad next season but the question remains whether or not he’d be interested in a move to the City Ground.

Having seemingly turned down Millwall, Mowatt might yet have his sights set on a Premier League move. A new Barnsley deal would no doubt be signed if they can make it into the Premier League this season, but with Mowatt having stalled on renewal talks it suggests he’s carefully thinking about his future.

If Forest can put in some good results in the final few games of the season then it’ll hold them in good stead going into the summer. Mowatt would be a huge statement signing for the club and it could attract more big names to Forest – alternatively, if Forest can sign one or two big names early on then it could sway Mowatt.

A hopeful transfer suggestion at best but realistic, and exciting nonetheless.