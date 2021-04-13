Middlesbrough are desperately in need of a new striker or two next season.

Neil Warnock has already outlined some of his Middlesbrough transfer plans ahead of the up and coming transfer window. He claims the club need ‘two or even three’ strikers and the rumour mill has already begun to circulate.

The likes of Famara Diedhiou of Bristol City, Charlie Wyke of Sunderland and Preston North End’s Ched Evans have all been mentioned but the hopes of landing any of those three targets looks to be fleeting.

With Evans having signed a new deal at Deepdale this week, a move to Middlesbrough for free is now off the table. However, Boro could still look to sign the player if they are willing to meet Preston’s valuation.

Diedhiou and Wyke are both attracting attention from foreign clubs. The sides interested in the former were unnamed, although Bristol City are said to have already received offers for the Senegal international. The latter is one of the top scorers in League One and is in-demand. Russian giants CSKA Moscow are a side Middlesbrough would have to compete with.

There is the possibility of CSKA Moscow will be playing in the Champions League next season and this could be a factor in the Sunderland man making the switch to the Russian capital.

It is likely both Diedhiou and Wyke would want to play at the highest level possible and if a move to Europe looked to be on the cards, it could seem a better proposition than playing in the Championship with Middlesbrough. Evans looks to have settled at Preston and this move does look to be dead in the water as far as Middlesbrough are concerned.

If Boro are looking to sign any of the aforementioned trio they will need to act quick. If they have to turn their attention to other targets they can’t be dragging their heels.