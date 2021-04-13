As per Derby Telegraph reporter Steve Nicholson, Derby County could make a permanent swoop for Stoke City loanee Lee Gregory.

The 32-year-old striker sees his deal with the Potters come to an end this season. Having been loaned out to Derby County in January, Gregory could be heading for the exit door this summer.

Gregory linked up with the Rams after falling down the pecking order under Michael O’Neill at Stoke City. He managed only six Championship appearances for the Potters in the first half of the campaign.

With the summer window on the horizon, Gregory’s loan club Derby will have one eye on their recruitment plans. The likes of George Edmondson, Matt Clarke, Teden Mengi, Beni Baningime and Patrick Roberts all see their loan deals come to an end at the end of the season.

Manchester United youngster Mengi is reportedly set for a second loan stint at Pride Park. Now, it has been said that he may not be the only loanee returning for a second stint.

Speaking on the Derby Telegraph, reporter Steve Nicholson has said it “could be a possibility” that Gregory returns on a permanent basis this summer.

The vastly experienced Championship striker could be available for nothing this summer and could be a shrewd signing for Derby.

So far, Gregory has managed three goals and one assist in 11 appearances for Wayne Rooney’s side. His contributions take him to 40 goals and 18 assists in 138 Championship games, featuring frequently for both Millwall and Stoke.